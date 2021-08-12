School resource officer caught on video body-slamming teenage girl is fired

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WPLG) - A school resource officer caught on video slamming a teenage girl to the floor has been officially fired from the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

Video from the school surveillance system captured then-deputy Willard Miller body-slamming a 15-year-old girl at Cross Creek High School in Pompano Beach.

The incident happened in late September of 2019, but what led up to the actions of that former school resource officer doesn’t matter, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

“Does it matter what was said on her side or his side, to respond physically to someone who we know suffers from some form of mental illness?” he said. “You’re a law enforcement officer responsible for safeguarding that individual, and to lose all discipline and temperament where you could have possibly killed a child is unacceptable.”

In the video, the student is seen tapping Miller on his leg as he’s texting on his phone.

Words are exchanged. Miller then slams the student to the floor.

He was ultimately arrested and charged with child abuse and suspended without pay. Wednesday, Tony announced that Miller is no longer employed.

“There was no justifiable cause to respond in that matter as a professional law enforcement officer with years of experience with a multitude of training and defensive tactics and the ability to use a lesser level of any type of force or even communication that could’ve de-escalated that situation from happening,” the sheriff said.

Tony said there will be a zero-tolerance policy against such abuse of power and that his commitment is unwavering.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.