Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

Vaccine
Vaccine(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities like visiting restaurants, bars and gyms.

A city supervisor confirmed the new mandate shortly before Mayor London Breed was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that it will take effect Monday.

The requirement is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 715,556 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,583 deaths
(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A U.S. official said U.S. troops are going into Afghanistan to help evacuate some embassy...
US official: US troops going into Afghanistan to help evacuate embassy personnel
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who recently announced his resignation over sexual...
Cuomo exit isn’t stopping push for answers on nursing homes
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking