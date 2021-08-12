RHSPCA participates in “Empty the Shelters” event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shelters across the country are reporting a 30 to 50% drop in adoptions this summer, but animal intakes are up 6 to 13% for cats and dogs, leading to kennel overcrowding and longer stays for pets.

To provide support and relief to shelters in need, BISSELL Pet Foundation will host an emergency “Empty the Shelters” event next week. At the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA) the event will run from Aug. 16 to Aug. 21.

RHSPCA has seen a lot of adoptions this summer, but they are still at capacity.

Executive Director Huck Nawaz said they have taken in 1,500 animals so far this year and 700 of them have been in the last two months.

They are offering a discounted adoption fee next week in hopes of getting some of these animals in their forever homes.

“As we get into the end of summer people start to get distracted with things like getting back to school, so the event just incentivizes options for those who have been considering adopting. Just getting them to hopefully do it sooner rather than later when the need is the greatest,” Nawaz said.

You can find the available animals and make an adoption appointment here.

BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less for large dogs (40 lbs. or more), adult cats (six months or older), and senior dogs (seven years or older). This emergency event will be hosted in more than 80 shelters in 27 states.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are struggling in the face of overcrowding, which makes BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ events an even more critical tool to ensure our shelter partners can find loving families for the pets who so often get overlooked,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Shelters are being faced with tough decisions, such as euthanizing healthy, wonderful pets. We hope this event and the facilitated animal transports can provide some much-needed relief for shelters in dire need of support.”

Participating shelters with successful adoption events will receive grants for each pet they transport into their shelter and place into the “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

For more information or for an interactive map of shelters, click here.

