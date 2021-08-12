Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

L.E.G.A.C.I Eats debuts food truck

The L.E.G.A.C.I Eats food truck
The L.E.G.A.C.I Eats food truck(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization in central Virginia is taking its mission on the road to feed frontline workers and people struggling to put food on the table.

“It’s a great opportunity for us, not only to offer what we have first off the truck to people who want to support it, but don’t want to take away from those in need,” L.E.G.A.C.I Eats co-founder Steve Easton said.

L.E.G.A.C.I Eats debuted its new food truck at Charlottesville’s Friendship Court Thursday, August 12.

“It’s really a chef’s dream and it’s going to allow us to do a massive amount of food in a short amount of time, create a tremendous amount of revenue for ourselves, our nonprofits, those who work for us, and of course, those who have special needs that are going to be joining us,” Easton said.

The truck will be traveling throughout communities across central Virginia selling everything from hand-cut fries to smoked meats.

“We will be open to people who want food. The big difference is that all of the proceeds go to our main focus of feeding those in need, our frontline heroes,” co-founder Jocelynn Helmbrecht said.

The organization is taking bookings now if you would like the truck to visit your neighborhood. You can reach out to the organization at legacieats@gmail.com or 434-872-3977.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 715,556 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,583 deaths
(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia

Latest News

Blue Ridge Health District (FILE)
BRHD offering free health screenings every Thursday
(FILE)
Scorching heat dangerous for both you and your pet
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA Associate Dean of Admissions Lalonde takes to TikTok
Gov. Northam holding a news briefing in Richmond. (FILE)
Gov. Northam announces public health order to require masking in K-12 schools