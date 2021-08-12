Intense heat and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heat advisories go into effect today, real feel temperatures once you factor in the humidity will be closer to 105. Shower and storm chances will not be as active as yesterday, however, keep an eye to the sky this evening. Another hot and humid day on tap for Friday. A cold front will approach Saturday, spreading a better chance for widespread showers and storms. Conditions are expected to improve Sunday, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Some of the energy associated with Tropical Depression Fred is expected to arrive next week, with steady periods of rain. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny, hot & humid, High: upper 90s

Tonight: Scattered storm, Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

