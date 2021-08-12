Intense heat and humidity
Tracking a cold front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heat advisories go into effect today, real feel temperatures once you factor in the humidity will be closer to 105. Shower and storm chances will not be as active as yesterday, however, keep an eye to the sky this evening. Another hot and humid day on tap for Friday. A cold front will approach Saturday, spreading a better chance for widespread showers and storms. Conditions are expected to improve Sunday, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Some of the energy associated with Tropical Depression Fred is expected to arrive next week, with steady periods of rain. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming partly sunny, hot & humid, High: upper 90s
Tonight: Scattered storm, Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Clouds & sun, showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.