Heat Wave Continues with Scattered Thunderstorms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tropically humid with the heat index of more than 100 degrees during the afternoon again Friday!

Only an isolated shower and thunderstorm around tonight in the steamy air mass. Storms aren’t nearly as widespread as they were Wednesday afternoon and evening. The overall severe weather risk passes by to our north and over southwest Virginia.

The heat index will be 100 to 105 degrees Friday afternoon. Watching the progress of a cold front getting closer to the region from the northwest. This front will cause a scattering of showers, downpours and thunderstorms to form in the afternoon and evening west to east. Any thunderstorm may cause localized damaging wind gusts, small hail, frequent lightning and local flooding.

One more day Saturday with high heat and humidity. Along with scattered showers and storms.

The heat wave ends Sunday with clouds, showers and thunder around.

Tracking Tropical Depression Fred north of Cuba. It will likely become a Tropical Storm again and make landfall Monday morning along the Florida panhandle. Some of the tropical rains may arrive here in the Tuesday and Wednesday time frame. Keep checking back for updates.

Thursday night: Isolated shower/storm. Otherwise steamy overnight with patchy fog. Lows in the 70s.

Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms forming. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs in the 90s. 100 to 105 degrees with the heat index!

Friday night: Evening shower/storm. Warm and muggy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday and Monday: Showers and thunder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

