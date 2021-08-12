The heat is on !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Dangerous heat and humidity can be expected for the rest of the day. Real feel conditions are expected to be in the triple digits. An early evening shower or storm is possible. More scattered activity will be on tap Friday and Saturday. A cold front will advance across the region for the start of the weekend. Behind the front expect cooler and less humid weather. We are also tracking Tropical Depression Fred. By early next week the potential is there for a good saturating rain event. Stay tuned. In the meantime, drink plenty of water, limit your outdoor time, check on the elderly, and make sure the pets have fresh water and shade. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: upper 90s

Tonight: Evening shower or storm, patchy fog, Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...low: mid 60s

