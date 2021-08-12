Gov. Northam announces public health order to require masking in K-12 schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is requiring universal masking in all Virginia K-12 schools. This applies to public and private schools.

The governor announced the emergency order Thursday, August 12.

“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe,” Northam said in Thursday’s announcement. “This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply. I’m grateful to the work of the General Assembly and the Health Department, and I look forward to a safe start to the school year.”

“We know that masking is an effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly among children who are not yet eligible for vaccination,” Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said. “As cases rise in our communities, universal masking and other mitigation measures will ensure our schools continue to be the safest place for Virginia’s children.”

According to the governor’s office, this order reinforces state law that requires Virginia schools to adhere to strategies outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of July 28, CDC guidelines include universal masking for all students, teachers, and staff.

Northam’s office says SB 1303 was passed overwhelmingly with bipartisan support.

Read the full release here.

