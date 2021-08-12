Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Excessive heat causing school districts to close, citing impacts to bus routes

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The heat index was in the triple digits across central Virginia Thursday. This is cause for concern, as many students riding buses with no air conditioning on long routes, would experience temperatures feeling like over 110 degrees.

Early Thursday morning, Orange County Public Schools announced it would be closed to students, due to the heat. Buckingham County Public Schools released students at 1 p.m., and is planning on doing the same on Friday, due to the heat advisory.

BCPS Superintendent Dr. Daisy Hicks said in a statement to NBC29: “Our school buses do not have air conditioning and with the mandate of students wearing masks on the buses, this decision was made for the safety of our students.”

Louisa County Public Schools, another large rural county, says it’s being proactive to prevent trouble down the road.

“We’ve got cold bottled water on each of our buses for every student to have as they travel home today, and certainly we’ll do the same thing tomorrow as the heat goes up. We’ll have the windows down on our buses as well, so it’s ventilated and certainly circulating air,” said LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley. “We’ve also positioned buses around the county today with extra drivers in case there were an incident of any type, if a bus breaks down or so forth, we have someone right there to gather those students and keep them moving.”

Even with long routes, Albemarle County Public Schools says it has not had an issue with the heat in the past.

“Over 70% of our buses are air conditioned and those are the only ones we use in the summer. We don’t run un-air-conditioned buses in the summer when the heat is this bad,” said ACPS Spokesperson Helen Dunn.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 715,556 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,583 deaths
(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia

Latest News

Shenandoah Valley Schools working together to host the upcoming SAW Style Clothing Closet in...
Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro Schools to host first SAW Style Clothing Closet
"Holding Space" meeting held on August 12, to help those still grieving over the Unite the...
Brave Souls on Fire hosts “Holding Space” meeting
Jeff Johnston helps sort plastics on Thursday, August 12 at 11 a.m. at Staunton's Recycling...
Staunton’s drop-off recycling program exceeds expectations
Blue Ridge Health District (FILE)
BRHD offering free health screenings every Thursday