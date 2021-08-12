Advertise With Us
Community Bikes opens at new location

Bicycle spokes
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Community Bikes is set up at its new location off Preston Avenue, near Mona Lisa Pasta.

The nonprofit was previously at Avon Street, but that space is being repurposed for the Charlottesville Housing and Redevelopment Authority Maintenance Department.

Charlottesville Community Bikes says it will continue to promote sustainable transportation and recycled bicycles at its new spot.

