Charlottesville venues adding new COVID-19 policy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Jefferson Theater and Southern Café & Music Hall are rolling out new coronavirus-related policy Monday, August 16.

Guests will need to show proof - paper or digital copy - of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 48 hours to enter either venue.

Both venues are also encouraging people to wear masks inside if they are not eating or drinking.

