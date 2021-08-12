Advertise With Us
Charlottesville venues adding new COVID-19 policy

Jefferson Theater (FILE)
Jefferson Theater (FILE)(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Jefferson Theater and Southern Café & Music Hall are rolling out new coronavirus-related policy Monday, August 16.

Guests will need to show proof - paper or digital copy - of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 48 hours to enter either venue.

Both venues are also encouraging people to wear masks inside if they are not eating or drinking.

