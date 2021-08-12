BRHD offering free health screenings every Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you need a health screening, you’ll be able to get one for free.

The Blue Ridge Health District is partnering with Move2HealthEquity, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, and Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP to provide screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations every Thursday in August and September from 11a.m. to 1p.m.

“So these services and health screenings will include things like blood pressure screenings, A1C, and BMI. We are even going to be enrolling people in Medicaid and voter registration,” BRHD spokesperson Jason Elliott said.

The screenings will be taking place at A Cut Above the Rest, located at 830 Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.

