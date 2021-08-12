Advertise With Us
Albemarle County requires either COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for employees

By Max Marcilla
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - A new executive order in Albemarle County makes it a requirement for county employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or undergo weekly testing, starting September 15.

The order, issued by County Executive Jeff Richardson, applies to full-time, part-time, and temporary contract employees.

“Our goal is to reduce transmission among our staff and the public,” Richardson said. “Our goal is to protect people at high risk, including adverse health conditions. And our goals are also to maintain essential services.”

Richardson says the county began considering the move after Gov. Ralph Northam mandated the shot for state employees.

