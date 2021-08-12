AAA says 12 children died this year from being left in hot cars

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - AAA is reminding people to double-check their back seats for people and pets after 12 children have died in hot cars so far this year.

On Aug. 10, a child died in Fairfax County, Virginia after he was left in a car.

This week, the Senate approved a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that includes a mandate that would require new cars to have a technology system to keep kids from being accidentally left in cars on hot days.

That measure will now go to the House of Representatives.

