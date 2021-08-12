Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

AAA says 12 children died this year from being left in hot cars

This week, the Senate approved a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that includes a mandate...
This week, the Senate approved a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that includes a mandate that would require new cars to have a technology system to keep kids from being accidentally left in cars on hot days.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - AAA is reminding people to double-check their back seats for people and pets after 12 children have died in hot cars so far this year.

On Aug. 10, a child died in Fairfax County, Virginia after he was left in a car.

Child dies after being left in car in Virginia

This week, the Senate approved a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that includes a mandate that would require new cars to have a technology system to keep kids from being accidentally left in cars on hot days.

That measure will now go to the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 715,556 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,583 deaths
(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia

Latest News

Jefferson Theater (FILE)
Charlottesville venues adding new COVID-19 policy
Pediatrician talks vaccines, masks as students head back to class
Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (FILE
Senators announce more than $14M for high-speed broadband in central Va.
Bear suffering from mange (FILE)
Mange cases in Virginia bears have risen over the last few years
COVID-19
VDH: 715,556 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,583 deaths