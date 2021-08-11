Advertise With Us
Venture Central to soon help entrepreneurs in central Virginia

Downtown Charlottesville
Downtown Charlottesville
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new organization geared to help entrepreneurs is getting ready to launch.

Venture Central consists of entrepreneurs, partners from Charlottesville, Albemarle County, the University of Virginia, and the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“There are several entrepreneurs on the board based here in central Virginia and Charlottesville,” Venture Central Chair Sarah Rumbaugh said. “There’s a lot of stakeholders involved that is making it easier for us to bring everyone together and make sure we bring more opportunities to entrepreneurs in the ecosystem at large.”

The organization will work with people to help grow businesses.

“We would love someday when someone is talking about places to start businesses they mentioned Silicon Valley, they mention Boulder, Colorado, they mentioned even international places, but they also bring up central Virginia,” Venture Central Vice Chair Charlie Rogers said.

Venture Central is looking to hire an executive director. If you’re interested in applying you can click here.

