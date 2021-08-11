UVA women’s swimmers bring home four Olympic medals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 2021 has been quite the year for four members of the UVA Women’s Swim Team.

Not only did they earn the title of National Champions back in March, four women on the team have now earned the title of Olympic medalists.

Incoming first-year student Emma Weyant won the silver medal in the 400 meter IM.

Rising second-year student Alex Walsh swim for silver and rising third-year student Kate Douglas finished third in the in the 200 meter IM.

Paige Madden, who graduated this year, took home silver as a member of the four by 200 meter freestyle relay team.

“I think for me the most special part was knowing that my whole family, and all my friends and obviously the swim team at UVA, and just in a broader sense, the entire country was supporting me and rooting for me and watching me I think that was really awesome to know,” Walsh said.

UVA Swim Head Coach Todd DeSorbo was also on the trip as an assistant coach for Team U.S.A.

