UVA Children’s Hospital receives $10,000 donation from New York Yankees, inspired by pediatric cancer patient

By Max Marcilla
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Earlier this year, NBC29 shared the story of Luke Post, a teenage cancer patient at UVA Children’s Hospital who has raised thousands of dollars for games and toys for other kids receiving treatment there.

His work just netted the biggest donation yet.

After NBC29′s story about Post aired, the New York Yankees reached out to us. Over the weekend, he got to go to the Bronx for a game.

He even swung Babe Ruth’s bat and got to throw out the first pitch.

Then, the Yankees donated $10,000 to UVA Children’s Hospital.

“It’s just so cool that they’re doing stuff for me and all the other kids as well, because they donated $10,000,” Post said. “That can go a long way, so I was just very grateful, and this is just awesome.”

Post has just eight days left in his treatment. He has been a patient in Charlottesville for more than two years.

