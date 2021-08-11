Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
A smaller Lockn’ festival will be beneficial to transportation services

T-shirt for Cville Hop on Tours, who will be providing transportation for Lockn'
T-shirt for Cville Hop on Tours, who will be providing transportation for Lockn'(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Lockn’ music festival is just around the corner, but get ready for some changes.

C-ville Hop on Tours has provided transportation to the festival for the past six years. This time around, all guests will be required to wear masks on the bus and things will be sanitized on a regular basis, which might take some extra time.

“The numbers are a little bit smaller, which in a way is actually a good opportunity for locals to come out and enjoy some good music,” Andre Xavier, a co-owner of C-ville Hop on Tours, said. “So, the crowds are not as huge so there’s definitely you know a good balance in terms of number of people and kind of the size of the festival.”

The festival starts this weekend. More information can be found at the Lockn’ Festival website.

