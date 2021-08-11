Police urging drivers to be more cautious, patient with school back in session

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - School is back in session in the Valley, and that means more kids will be on the road walking to school and possibly more buses on your daily commute.

Police are urging drivers to be more cautious.

Wednesday morning, on the second day of the 2021 school year, a driver was charged with improper passing after crashing into another car. No one was inured, but police say this is why it’s important to be patient in school zones and along bus routes.

“Virginia law is that you can’t pass a stopped school bus if it has its lights activated, so if you see a bus that’s stopped, whether if it’s picking up kids or not, if it’s flashing its lights, and the stop sign is out, you have to abide by that law,” Capt. David Shaw with Waynesboro Police said.

Passing a stopped school bus could cost you up to $2,500 in fines or even result in the suspension of your license.

Capt. Shaw says WPD typically gets more reports of traffic being congested when school starts back up, so he advises to give yourself more time to get to your destination so you’re not rushed.

“People have to get used to new routines, extra amount of traffic, watching for pedestrians, so people, whether they’re going to school or commuters for work, just give themselves a little extra time,” Capt. Shaw said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.