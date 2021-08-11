Our heatwave continues
Cooler days ahead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another hot and humid day. Real feel conditions will be over 100 degrees. Similar to yesterday, late day showers and storms are possible. Some of those storms will be capable of producing heave rain and gusty wind. Eventually a cold front will move through Saturday, and deliver a cooler and less humid conditions by Sunday. In the meantime, drink plenty of water, limit you outdoor time and check on the elderly. Also make sure your pets have plenty of shade and water. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s
Tonight: Evening storms, patchy fog, Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny. scattered storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70
Saturday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.