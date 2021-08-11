Advertise With Us
Our heatwave continues

Cooler days ahead
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another hot and humid day. Real feel conditions will be over 100 degrees. Similar to yesterday, late day showers and storms are possible. Some of those storms will be capable of producing heave rain and gusty wind. Eventually a cold front will move through Saturday, and deliver a cooler and less humid conditions by Sunday. In the meantime, drink plenty of water, limit you outdoor time and check on the elderly. Also make sure your pets have plenty of shade and water. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Evening storms, patchy fog, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny. scattered storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

