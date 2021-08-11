Advertise With Us
Louisa Co. receives award for Wireless on Wheels initiative

A "Wireless on Wheels" unit made out of solar panels.(Louisa County Public Schools)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County is being recognized for its push to get internet to everyone during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wireless on Wheels initiative, a collaboration between the county and the school system, created 30 solar-powered hotspots for students and families to use.

The units are built by students at Louisa County High School. Recently, the initiative won an award from the Virginia Association of Counties for 2021.

“It’s tremendous, real asset to our community,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said. “Not only because it provides internet, but it also provides our students skills to build these and give back to our community.”

Christian Goodwin, a county administrator, said the project was a great help during the height of the pandemic.

“It’s something that’s proven to be of value and I commend our school system for their innovative and really quick response,” Goodwin said.

Every hotspot is within about a 20-minute radius from a student or family in need. You can find a map of all available hotspots here.

