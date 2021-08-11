Hotter Thursday As Heat Wave Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heat Wave to continue this week, with some more hit and miss afternoon storms. Even Hotter temps Thursday. High humidity and temperatures well into the 90s, will make for real feel conditions - heat index value - in the upper 90s to low 100s. Take those steps to stay cool! While coverage will vary, each afternoon and evening will feature some storms. Isolated severe storms possible. Those that could produce damaging wind gusts and spotty hail. Some locally heavy rain likely as well. By this weekend, a cold front will advance across the area giving us a better chance for rain , and cooler temperatures by Sunday.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fred is moving through the Eastern Caribbean. This tropical system by late weekend is expected to approach the Florida Gulf Panhandle.

Tonight: Evening t-showers fade, clear to partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, stray storms. High: mid to upper 90s. Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, scattered storms. High: mid 90s. Low: low 70s

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, scattered storms. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, showers. High: low 80s. Low: mid 60s

