Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We can expect another day of intense heat and humidity. As the atmosphere warms scattered showers and storms are expected to develop. Similar to yesterday, some storms could produce gusty wind and heavy downpours. Not much of a cool down is expected over the next couple of days. But will we be tracking a cold front that we bring a better chance for widespread showers and storms Saturday, followed by cooler and less humid conditions by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Evening showers & storms, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Showers & storms, High: lo 90s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

