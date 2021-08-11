Advertise With Us
Brennan Armstrong looking to build off in-game experience from 2020

UVA Football holds Spring Game at Scott Stadium
UVA Football holds Spring Game at Scott Stadium
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the condensed 2020 season, Brennan Armstrong provided most of the Hoos offense using his arm for 18 touchdowns while also leading the Cavaliers in rushing yards.

Heading into his second season as QB1, understanding the offense is now second nature, giving him more time to read the 11 guys across the line of scrimmage.

“The offense is just like reading a book or the back of your hand,” he said. “It’s all focused on what the defense is doing and little things that I can do to maybe change the route to give us a better option.”

Now that he has in-game experience, Armstrong believes he’s better equipped to make the right decisions in the pocket.

“I just think overall, I know where the ball should go,” Armstrong said. “I don’t get flustered as maybe my one, two option isn’t there anymore.”

UVA Quarterbacks Coach Jason Beck says while Armstrong is the starting guy, there’s a wide open competition for who is in the backup role.

