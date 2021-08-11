Attorneys, Charlottesville religious leaders discuss upcoming trial of Unite the Right organizers, attendees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ahead of the four-year anniversary of the Unite the Right Rally where white supremacists and neo-Nazis came to Charlottesville, legal minds and community members spoke about the trial set to begin in just over two months.

They’re offering a glimpse as to what they’ll present and how they hope it will provide justice.

The events of August 11-12, 2017 will be put on display in front of a jury in October. Susan Bro’s daughter Heather Heyer was killed on that fateful day four years ago.

Tuesday, Bro spoke at a virtual panel hosted by Integrity First for America.

“I too hope that the full depth and range of the planning and organizing - the very roots of this movement of white supremacy in our country - will be revealed through this trial,” she said.

Bro says it’s a week she dreads, but that it’s survivable because she knows Heyer’s death is not in vain. James Alex Fields has already been sentenced to life in prison for Heyer’s murder.

Attorneys say the next steps in court will be to seek accountability and justice.

“What we want out of this case in addition to accountability is justice,” said Karen Dunn, the lead attorney for the plaintiff. “That comes when regular people say the laws of our country do not permit this, and we are going to say so.”

Dunn and fellow lead attorney Roberta Kaplan spoke during the Zoom panel. Kaplan says this trial isn’t just about monetary justice, but also about a symbolic win.

That’s what two religious figures in the city spoke about Tuesday.

“The American dream can die, and we can kill it,” said Rev. Brenda Brown-Grooms from the New Beginnings Christian Community. “This lawsuit is so important, because we’re watching to see if one more time America will rise to the aspiration of who she is.”

Rabbi Tom Gutherz from Congregation Beth Israel added: “I also hope that this trial will expose the full extent of these defendants vile, racist, and anti-Semitic ideas to reveal the full measure of their wickedness and their incompatibility with the values we share as Americans.”

At one point it was in doubt, but now it’s certain: the trial will be held in Charlottesville. It’s scheduled for October 25.

Tuesday, Kaplan shared what she plans to show.

“What really happened, what these men and groups were thinking when they planned what they planned to do when they came to Charlottesville, how they did it, who they hurt, and then how they celebrated what they believe is a victory.”

