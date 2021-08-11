Advertise With Us
Artist blossoms at Fralin Museum of Art summer camp

Fralin art camp exhibit at New City Arts
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Fralin Museum of Art hosted an art camp for students this summer and the student summer art at New City Art is worth coming to see, which is something one of the artists is barely able to do herself.

“It helps me to express my feelings,” artist Raquel Monroe said.

Monroe lost most of her vision four years ago after being diagnosed with hydrocephalus and a brain tumor. However, it has not stopped her from using art as a gift.

“I just want to inspire others who are like me, people who have disabilities and health problems. I want to inspire them by giving them hope,” Monroe said.

Expanding her skills has come with challenges, including one assignment with a camera.

“Raquel was reluctant because she said she can’t see very well to see what she’s taking pictures of,” Associate Academic Curator at the Fralin Museum of Art Amiee Hunt said.

Monroe didn’t let her limited vision block her view on the world.

“We talked through it and agreed that she should take pictures of the things that she experiences in her life, and whatever the pictures turned out, that’s what are the photographs you should be taking,” Hunt said.

“She would say like ‘I can’t see that’ like ‘I need help with that’ and never hold that back. I think that was really wonderful for her over time to be able to express, I need this and this is how you can help me with that,” Summer Studio Educator Mary Katherine West said.

Monroe says that her art is to inspire others who are like her, give them hope and make them know that anything is possible even if you don’t have the greatest vision or a disability.

“I’m grateful that I joined the Fralin Art Museum program because I got to meet new people, and the staff are really great, I couldn’t ask for better. I would say it was a blessing being a part of this group,” Monroe said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

