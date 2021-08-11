Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

9 state correctional facilities to reopen to public in September

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections will begin its next phase of reopening facilities across the state on September 1.

Nine state correctional facilities will open for family visits on Sept. 1, and VADOC anticipates that in-person family visitation will resume by Oct. 1 at all sites.

Previously, all state correctional facilities opened to attorneys and court officials, embassy and consulate officials, and religious visitors and volunteers.

Sites opening on Sept. 1 include:

  • St. Brides Correctional Center
  • Greensville Correctional Center
  • Caroline Correctional Unit
  • Buckingham Correctional Center
  • Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women
  • Nottoway Work Center
  • Green Rock Correctional Center
  • Keen Mountain Correctional Center
  • Patrick Henry Correctional Unit

VADOC said sanitation efforts will continue as the delta COVID variant spreads. Currently, there is one active COVID case among those incarcerated and 32 among VADOC staff.

“Visitors age 12 and over are required to take a self-administered (or guardian-administered) COVID-19 rapid antigen test and must receive a negative test result in order to visit an inmate or Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) probationer in person,” VADOC said.

Since the facilities are congregate settings, masks will be required. Inmates that are vaccinated will be able to meet with people in person, those that are not will be able to video chat.

More information regarding the testing and visitation requirements will be available before Sept. 1. For now, additional information about the reopening can be found, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 713,195 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,581 deaths
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General...
Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking

Latest News

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
(FILE)
Charlottesville area doctors pushing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers, other professionals
Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
Pastor blames 7 COVID-19 in congregation on vaccine misinformation
COVID-19
VDH: 713,195 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,581 deaths
Hanover County School Board votes not to mandate masks, going against Governor Northam's...
‘Cowards!’ Hanover School Board votes against requiring masks after heated crowd of parents lashes out at meeting