VCU Health raising minimum wage to $15 for some workers

VCU Health
VCU Health(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health is raising the minimum wage across its hospitals and clinics from $12 an hour up to $15.

The change applies to frontline employees who work alongside clinical teams to provide food and nutrition services, environmental services, valet and other services to VCU Health’s patients and operations.

“Our team members, including these frontline workers, have gone to extraordinary lengths to support our mission and ultimately our patients,” said Paula M. Henderson, chief human resources officer at VCU Health System in a press release. “Every single one of them contributes to a patient’s care experience, whether it’s by providing comfort and kind words behind their masks, a hot meal, clean sheets and so much more.”

About 1,700 employees will get the raise, effective next month.

Virginia’s mandatory minimum wage is $9.50 with plans to increase that number to $12 an hour by 2023.

