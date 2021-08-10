Advertise With Us
UVA Medical Center puts new limits on visitation in wake of COVID-19 surge

By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Visitation rules are changing at the University of Virginia Medical Center. This comes in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Virginia, plus the added threat of the delta variant of the virus.

Starting Thursday, August 12, patients will be limited to two visitors who will only be allowed to visit from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and all visitors must be at least 18 years old.

“We know that that is critical to our patients to have a family member or a loved one with them as they come into the hospital, and coming to the hospital is a highly stressful time, many times, unexpected for patients, and to have a loved one with them to help as they go through that healthcare is very very important, but we do want to make sure that it’s safe,” UVA Health Administrator of Hospitality and Support Services Bush Bell said.

There are some exceptions to the new rules: pediatric patients, mothers in labor, and patients at the end of life may have visitors at all times.

However, those who test positive for COVID-19 will have more restrictions.

“Patients who are being evaluated or are COVID positive may not have visitors, unless they are the end of life, pediatric patients, or patients with cognitive behavioral or other special needs,” Bell said. “We do have some areas that are not seeing a change. There are procedural areas and emergency department that can each have two visitors with them, outpatient clinics - as in the past may only have one visitor accompany them to that office visit.”

UVA Medical Center will screen everyone who comes in and masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

