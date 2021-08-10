Some like it hot
Scattered showers and storms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -If you like it hot this is your time of year. But it’s not the heat but the humidity that makes conditions so uncomfortable. Todays heat index is expected to be near 100. Slow down and try to limit your outdoor time. We are tracking a line of showers and storms to our west. As we progress through the afternoon and evening scattered storms will develop. If you miss out on the rain today, hang is there we will have more rain chances for the rest of the week. By the weekend temperatures will cool into the 80s. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening showers & storms, patchy fog, Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
