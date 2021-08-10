Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Some like it hot

Scattered showers and storms
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -If you like it hot this is your time of year. But it’s not the heat but the humidity that makes conditions so uncomfortable. Todays heat index is expected to be near 100. Slow down and try to limit your outdoor time. We are tracking a line of showers and storms to our west. As we progress through the afternoon and evening scattered storms will develop. If you miss out on the rain today, hang is there we will have more rain chances for the rest of the week. By the weekend temperatures will cool into the 80s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening showers & storms, patchy fog, Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 711,078 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,578 deaths
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Real feel temperatures near 100
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM