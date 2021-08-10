Scottsville Supply Company still in need of help after storm damage

Advertise With Us
Scottsville Supply Company recovering from storm damage(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some stores around Scottsville are still recovering from a storm that tore through the town July 29.

Scottsville Supply Company says its current space was flooded, the ceiling needs to be replaced, and a lot of inventory was lost.

The store is trying to find a new location in order to keep its customer base.

“We are currently out of space,” owner Kimberly Shifflett said. “We’ve looked everywhere, from asking people to rent us a space, lease us a space. Even if it’s for a short time or a long period of time, we don’t actually know how much time we need.”

Scottsville Supply Company says it is still taking phone and online orders.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

