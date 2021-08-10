Scottsville Supply Company still in need of help after storm damage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some stores around Scottsville are still recovering from a storm that tore through the town July 29.

Scottsville Supply Company says its current space was flooded, the ceiling needs to be replaced, and a lot of inventory was lost.

The store is trying to find a new location in order to keep its customer base.

“We are currently out of space,” owner Kimberly Shifflett said. “We’ve looked everywhere, from asking people to rent us a space, lease us a space. Even if it’s for a short time or a long period of time, we don’t actually know how much time we need.”

Scottsville Supply Company says it is still taking phone and online orders.

