Real feel temperatures near 100
Eye to the sky
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Becoming partly sunny, hot and humid today. Humidity and above normal temperatures will make conditions feel more like 100. As heat and humidity builds, there will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Some storms will be capable of causing gusty wind and small hail. This unsettled pattern will be repeated over the next few days. Meanwhile, a cold front will move through Saturday, giving us a better chance for needed rain, and eventually cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening showers & storms, patchy fog, Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storms,, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, risk of stronger storms & showers, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: ;ow 80s...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.