Real feel temperatures near 100

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Becoming partly sunny, hot and humid today. Humidity and above normal temperatures will make conditions feel more like 100. As heat and humidity builds, there will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Some storms will be capable of causing gusty wind and small hail. This unsettled pattern will be repeated over the next few days. Meanwhile, a cold front will move through Saturday, giving us a better chance for needed rain, and eventually cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening showers & storms, patchy fog, Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storms,, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, risk of stronger storms & showers, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: ;ow 80s...Low: mid 60s

