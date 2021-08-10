Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville offering COVID-19 vaccines Aug. 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville is giving out COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, August 10.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., no pre-registration required.
Pediatricians will be on-site to answer any questions you may have.
Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville is located at 1011 East Jefferson Street.
