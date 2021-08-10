Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville offering COVID-19 vaccines Aug. 10

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pixabay)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville is giving out COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, August 10.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., no pre-registration required.

Pediatricians will be on-site to answer any questions you may have.

Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville is located at 1011 East Jefferson Street.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 711,078 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,578 deaths
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia

Latest News

Charlottesville Fire Department (FILE)
CFD: Cherry Ave. closed due to downed tree, powerlines
Lisa Lorish. Photo courtesy University of Virginia School of Law.
Charlottesville-area defender finalist for Va. Court of Appeals
COVID-19
VDH: 711,078 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,578 deaths
Volunteers helping to sort school supplies collected from United Way SAW's Stuff the Bus.
United Way SAW's Stuff the Bus collects more school supplies than ever