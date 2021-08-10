Mineral pauses discussions to dissolve town, become part of Louisa County

MINERAL, Va. (WVIR) - The potential dissolving of the small town of Mineral is on pause after some public backlash.

Nearly a month after the initial vote to discuss the process, more than a dozen people showed up at the Mineral Town Hall Monday night and applauded when the process was halted.

Those residents, some saying they have lived in Mineral for generations, argued against Louisa County absorbing the town.

“Who benefits?” Tony Wade asked rhetorically. “The citizens of Mineral don’t.”

One of the many reasons Councilor Ed Jarvis supported moving the process forward is because Mineral residents pay two taxes: one to the county and the other to the town. That didn’t dissuade public commenters.

“I don’t mind paying that second tax,” Susan Groome said. “If I did, believe me, I would have my rear end out of here. But that is not the be-all-end-all of living in this town.”

Another argument from Jarvis: the town simply isn’t offering much.

“Ladies and gentlemen, what are you getting for 1.2 million? You’re getting your trash taken,” he said. “We can do better than that.”

Jarvis and Thomas Runnett backed their votes to begin the process, but Roy McGehee flipped -- a 3-to-2 outcome against the end of the town.

Council also got the unofficial backing of Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner, who urged the town to take its time with the decision.

“This was not a hasty decision,” Runnett said. “This decision was made to get this on the table to hear what the citizens of the town of Mineral have got to say.”

