Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Mineral pauses discussions to dissolve town, become part of Louisa County

Mineral, VA
Mineral, VA(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL, Va. (WVIR) - The potential dissolving of the small town of Mineral is on pause after some public backlash.

Nearly a month after the initial vote to discuss the process, more than a dozen people showed up at the Mineral Town Hall Monday night and applauded when the process was halted.

Those residents, some saying they have lived in Mineral for generations, argued against Louisa County absorbing the town.

“Who benefits?” Tony Wade asked rhetorically. “The citizens of Mineral don’t.”

One of the many reasons Councilor Ed Jarvis supported moving the process forward is because Mineral residents pay two taxes: one to the county and the other to the town. That didn’t dissuade public commenters.

“I don’t mind paying that second tax,” Susan Groome said. “If I did, believe me, I would have my rear end out of here. But that is not the be-all-end-all of living in this town.”

Another argument from Jarvis: the town simply isn’t offering much.

“Ladies and gentlemen, what are you getting for 1.2 million? You’re getting your trash taken,” he said. “We can do better than that.”

Jarvis and Thomas Runnett backed their votes to begin the process, but Roy McGehee flipped -- a 3-to-2 outcome against the end of the town.

Council also got the unofficial backing of Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner, who urged the town to take its time with the decision.

“This was not a hasty decision,” Runnett said. “This decision was made to get this on the table to hear what the citizens of the town of Mineral have got to say.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 709,319 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,571 deaths
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
Small Business Administration
SBA to open PPP forgiveness loan portal

Latest News

VUU
VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice
A special session of the Virginia General Assembly continues with the selection of judges for...
With budget approval, state lawmakers turn to judicial vacancies
Backpacked donated by the community for the United Way SAW's Stuff the Bus campaign.
United Way SAW’s Stuff the Bus collects more schools supplies than ever
Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting was moved to the Spotswood High School...
Rockingham County schools superintendent breaks down COVID policies