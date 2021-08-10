Greene County makes masks mandatory in schools

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Face masks will be mandatory when Greene County schools open their doors Wednesday, August 11.

The county’s school board had previously voted to make mask use optional.

This reversal comes after two meetings with school officials and the public weighing in on the issue.

Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance recommends everyone wear masks indoors, in public, and in areas with high transmission rates of COVID-19.

