Charlottesville needs your help collecting climate data

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville needs your help tracking some of its hotspots.

Charlottesville is taking part in the NOAA Urban Heat Island Mapping Campaign. This is a nationwide effort to collect data on temperatures and humidity levels. Volunteers are needed to ride or drive along a preset route in Charlottesville.

“Currently the only data that we have on heat impacts is from satellite data that’s looking nationwide and so this will give us something a little bit more granular that we can then see along individual streets in our community,” Susan Elliot, a climate protection program manager, said.

If you’re interested in volunteering for this initiative, you can click here.

