Charlottesville chef climbing for a cause

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After losing her hand in a kitchen accident four years ago, a Charlottesville chef is working to help others with physical disabilities.

Allie Redshaw plans to climb Cotopaxi in Quito, Ecuador in September to help raise money for the Range of Motion Project. The nonprofit works to provide prosthetic care to those who do not have access to it.

Redshaw hopes to raise $5,000 for the nonprofit.

“I’m super excited and very grateful and very appreciative to have the opportunity to be a part of this team, who, you know, who put these goals up and out there for people to help and raise awareness and move towards everybody knowing how important these things are,” Redshaw said.

Those who donate to Redshaw’s campaign will be entered to win a multi-course dinner experience at Potter’s Craft Cider. She and her husband will cook for the winner and their guests at a private event at the cidery.

The link to donate is here.

