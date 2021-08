CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says a part of Cherry Avenue, near Johnson Elementary School, is closed to traffic.

CFD tweeted Tuesday, August 10, that a portion of the road would be closed for an “indefinite amount of time due to a tree and powerlines down in the roadway.”

Road Closure: Cherry Avenue in the area of Johnson Elementary has been closed for an indefinite amount of time due to a tree and powerlines down in the roadway. #Cville pic.twitter.com/YS8XqUa28S — Charlottesville Fire (@CvilleFireDept) August 10, 2021

