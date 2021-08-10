Central High School students denied entry for refusing to wear masks

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Several students at Central High School were not allowed into the building Tuesday morning for refusing to comply with the schools mask mandate. The students then stood outside the main entrance in protest.

The students were among the same group who protested the mask mandate on Monday. Shenandoah County Public Schools has a mask mandate in accordance with a law passed by the General Assembly that says all Virginia schools must follow the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines. Students claim they were denied access unless they put a mask on.

“Our principal came out and she said that we had 20 minutes to get off the school property or go inside and wear a mask and we refused,” said Destiny Ogle, a sophomore at Central High. “She said that if we don’t wear a mask we can’t go into school, so we stayed out here and she said a school resource officer would have to escort us off the campus.”

Students were not escorted off campus and were allowed to remain outside to protest. The students say they were blocked from getting any of their school assignments for the day and weren’t offered any other learning options.

“It is a choice and that’s all these kids are asking for is a choice, you know, they’re not giving them any other options,” said Rex Ingram, a grandmother of one of the students.

The school says they respect the students’ right to protest but that they are following guidance from the state and can’t make any changes to the policy at this time. They add that they have to consider the safety of over 700 other students at the school.

