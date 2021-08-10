Advertise With Us
Albemarle County Public Schools welcomes 6 new principals

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is bringing six new principals on board, more than it has ever introduced at once.

The new leaders say they’re interested in changing a few things about kids’ educational experiences.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to lead,” Stony Point Elementary School Principal Maureen Jensen said.

“It’s such and honor to be the new principal at Stone Robinson,” Angela Stokes said. “I had been at the school for a couple of years and gotten to know the teachers, and they way they work together.”

That collaboration revamped what was once known as a gifted test: students at the elementary school would take a single assessment and then be labeled gifted or not.

“We kind of feel that’s an antiquated model and we’re looking more at the potential in students,” Maureen said.

ACPS says the new Talent Development Model is true to its name. Students are given services to bring them up to speed where needed, and celebrated for their strengths.

“We are just thrilled with the new Talent Development Model that Albemarle County has adopted,” Stokes said. “This program is just really inclusive of all students.”

The intention is to do away with exclusion and instead build students’ love for learning while they’re young.

“I think the biggest thing for us with or without COVID is we just want to make sure that their natural curiosity is flourishing in school,” Stokes said.

