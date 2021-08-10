Albemarle County schools gain new technology for digital equity

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County schools are getting hundreds of new technology boards for the coming school year, which is part of its digital equity plan.

Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) has a plan for universal technology access, something more than just having a computer.

“The pandemic told us, taught us lessons about access,” ACPS Chief Technology Officer Christine Diggs said. “If we’re not making sure it’s being used as a powerful learning tool in all of our classrooms, then it’s really not being a powerful learning tool for all.”

ACPS has been wanting to implement this “learning for all” plan for a while.

“It’s necessary, because it’s not fair to expect every kid to succeed in school when they’re not given the resources that they need to do so,” Digital Equity Manager Bert Jacoby said.

ACPS wants to ensure every student, no matter their classroom, gets the same learning experience.

“Fortunately, we’ve been funded a $2.5 million project to make sure all of our K-8 learning spaces have interactive display boards. Right now, there’s a big inequity in our school division in terms of that,” Diggs said.

While classrooms get new technology, the students will also learn how to use it better.

“Students can expect to have more-equitable experiences in the classroom in terms of the delivery of instruction from classroom teachers. All students should be able to see and hear all of the instruction that they get from teachers from these new display panels,” Jacoby said.

ACPS says its more than just devices.

“It’s just about access and accountability from our school district and our taxpayers to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can for all students, regardless of what part of the county they live in or what school they go to,” Jacoby said.

This is all a part of a long-term plan.

“We want students learning these 21st century skills, we need to give them the tools that they need so that they can practice those skills and learn to be successful members of society in the future,” Jacoby said.

The school year starts in two weeks. Every student will have the opportunity and the right tools to become skilled in technology.

