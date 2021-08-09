Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
World class Chef Jean-Georges opens ‘Marigold’ in Keswick

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT
KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - A world-renowned chef is bringing his culinary talents to Albemarle County.

“An opening is always like a newborn,” said Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Marigold, a new restaurant located in Keswick Hall, is Vongeritchten’s newest culinary venture. Known for his upscale restaurants across the world, boasting unique menu items, the French chef is making his mark in Keswick.

It’s been three years in the making.

“I said ‘Keswick? Where is this?’ I had to look on a map. I had to Google it,” Vongerichten said.

It’s not Tokyo or Paris, but owners Molly and Robert Hardie say, it’ll put Keswick on the map.

“People from all over the East Coast, the country, will want to come here because they’ll know they’ll get really exceptional food in a casual experience,” said Robert Hardie.

In the kitchen, his trained chefs follow his lead, crafting meals with ingredients sourced from central Virginia.

“It showcases the bounty of this region, but we also have a world-class chef in ways that are really memorable,” Molly Hardie said.

Most menu items are plant based, and draw on influences from all over the world.

Only an hour by plane from Jean-George’s New York home, he says, it’s something he’s proud of.

“Creating a restaurant, it’s really creating a destination, creating an experience,” he said. “One of the last great pleasures in life is eating and sharing with friends, being social. When the food is good on top of it, you have something great.”

