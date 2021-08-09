With COVID cases rising, some Charlottesville businesses are reinstating mask mandates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some businesses in Charlottesville are now now mandating customers wear masks when they come in to shop. Owners say it’s to protect their staff and the community.

“Things are starting to become concerning.” Brazos General Manager Travis Dotson said. “We decided to be a little bit ahead of the curve rather than having it mandated on us, it was just something we decided would be better for us to start with.”

With COVID-19 transmission levels rising, more businesses have decided the “honor code” mask policy wasn’t enough.

“I feel that it’s really a civic duty to do everything you can to protect not only yourself, but the kids that aren’t vaccinated, the people that can’t get vaccinated, and I think it’s a moral responsibility and we all have to do it,” J. Fenton Too Owner Joan Fenton said.

But not every business can afford to reinstate the mask mandate. Some businesses say there’s a hesitancy because it is difficult to have their staff enforce the rules to customers. It can also lead to a financial loss if customers are distraught with the requirement.

Businesses say they’re already seeing some pushback for their requirements. They say the mask mandate is really for the community, and is not meant to upset anyone.

“We’re trying to keep people safe and we want to have the same customers, we’ve had the same 20 plus years coming to the store,” The End Games Co-owner Brian Roberts said. “So we’d like to see them coming back for the next 10 to 20 years, so that means staying healthy. If somebody doesn’t want to stay or be a part of the team and help out the community then we’re alright with them not coming back.”

The End Games is even requiring people to be vaccinated to use its game space.

“It feels the best for our community. No politics involved, like we just try to keep people safe,” Roberts said.

“If they don’t want to, I would rather ask them not to come in. You know that’s a hard thing as a retailer, to turn down anybody that wants to shop with you, but again I feel that this is something that we all have to do. It’s more important to keep everybody safe,” Fenton said.

These businesses say they’ll provide single-use masks in case you forget.

