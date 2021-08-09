Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice

VUU
VUU
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Union University student died after he collapsed during the football team’s practice on Sunday.

A letter from the VUU president said that 19-year-old Quandarius Wilburn, of Georgia, collapsed during the football team’s pre-season conditioning on Hovey Field.

Wilburn was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died.

The letter said that the football team had a full day together by having breakfast, attending church and eating lunch before the workout.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our campus community. I was to personally encourage each of you to keep Mr. Wilburn’s family in your prayers, as well as the VUU athletics department,” VUU President Hakim Lucas said.

Free counseling services are available to anyone who needs it.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 709,319 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,571 deaths
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
Small Business Administration
SBA to open PPP forgiveness loan portal

Latest News

Gearharts Fine Chocolates
Gearharts kicks off ‘Create a Chocolate’ contest for 20th anniversary
The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
Virginia Dept. of Forestry staff fighting western flames
(FILE)
UVA football wide receivers working hard during fall camp
BC expects to return in the fall to operations as a fully residential college with in-person...
Bridgewater College updates masking and vaccine policies