Virginia lawmakers to take up compromise for COVID-19 money

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to take up a compromise plan for spending $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief after a conference committee reconciled budgets passed by the House of Delegates and the Senate last week.

The spending plan proposed by the committee preserves most of a plan crafted by Gov. Ralph Northam and fellow Democrats and approved by the House. It also includes some Senate amendments including raising bonuses for sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers from $1,000 to $3,000.

It’s not clear exactly when on Monday the chambers will vote on the measure.

