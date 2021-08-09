Virginia lawmakers to take up compromise for COVID-19 money
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to take up a compromise plan for spending $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief after a conference committee reconciled budgets passed by the House of Delegates and the Senate last week.
The spending plan proposed by the committee preserves most of a plan crafted by Gov. Ralph Northam and fellow Democrats and approved by the House. It also includes some Senate amendments including raising bonuses for sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers from $1,000 to $3,000.
It’s not clear exactly when on Monday the chambers will vote on the measure.
