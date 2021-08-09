VDH: 709,319 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,571 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 709,319 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, August 9, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,298.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,571.

The total number of people tested is 10,856,899.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,777.

Vaccine in Virginia:

VDH reports as of Aug. 8: 5,231,178 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 61.3% of the population. Also, 4,655,883 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 54.5% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

As of Aug. 6: 228,425 not fully-vaccinated Virginians had contracted COVID-19, with 7,951 hospitalized and 2,747 deaths.

There have been 3,359 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 218 hospitalizations and 50 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,073, Charlottesville = 4,154, Fluvanna County = 1,978, Greene County = 1,411, Louisa County = 2,127, Nelson County = 912.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,152, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 939, Harrisonburg = 6,610, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,218, Rockbridge County = 1,605, Rockingham County = 7,114, Staunton = 2,593, Waynesboro = 2,504.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,876, Fauquier County = 5,062, Madison County = 641, Orange County = 2,330, Rappahannock County = 375.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

PREVIOUS UPDATES

Sunday, August 8 - Missing

Saturday, August 7 - Missing

Friday, August 6 - 704,664 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,845.

The number of people in Virginia who have died due to the virus is at 11,558, 12 more than yesterday.

The number of people tested is 10,788,890, an increase of 29,299 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.1%.

The number of hospitalizations is 31,628, 33 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,027, Charlottesville = 4,136, Fluvanna County = 1,966, Greene County = 1,388, Louisa County = 2,109, Nelson County = 903.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,102, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 939, Harrisonburg = 6,589, Highland County = 119, Lexington = 1,215, Rockbridge County = 1,601, Rockingham County = 7,094, Staunton = 2,587, Waynesboro = 2,496.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,843, Fauquier County = 5,016, Madison County = 634, Orange County = 2,313, Rappahannock County = 372.

Thursday, August 5 - 702,819 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,760.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,546, 5 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,759,591, an increase of 28,112 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,595, 49 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,006, Charlottesville = 4,132, Fluvanna County = 1,964, Greene County = 1,386, Louisa County = 2,104, Nelson County = 900.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,088, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 939, Harrisonburg = 6,582, Highland County = 119, Lexington = 1,211, Rockbridge County = 1,597, Rockingham County = 7,082, Staunton = 2,578, Waynesboro = 2,493.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,831, Fauquier County = 4,996, Madison County = 631, Orange County = 2,307, Rappahannock County = 371.

Wednesday, August 4 - 701,058 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,716.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,541, 5 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,731,479, an increase of 24,088 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,546, 76 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,996, Charlottesville = 4,125, Fluvanna County = 1,960, Greene County = 1,381, Louisa County = 2,101, Nelson County = 899.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,073, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 939, Harrisonburg = 6,578, Highland County = 119, Lexington = 1,210, Rockbridge County = 1,597, Rockingham County = 7,073, Staunton = 2,574, Waynesboro = 2,491.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,827, Fauquier County = 4,971, Madison County = 628, Orange County = 2,307, Rappahannock County = 370.

Tuesday, August 3 - 699,342 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,403.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,536, 2 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,707,391, an increase of 18,936 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,470, 47 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,978, Charlottesville = 4,121, Fluvanna County = 1,956, Greene County = 1,379, Louisa County = 2,097, Nelson County = 894.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,065, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 938, Harrisonburg = 6,567, Highland County = 116, Lexington = 1,209, Rockbridge County = 1,595, Rockingham County = 7,062, Staunton = 2,573, Waynesboro = 2,490.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,815, Fauquier County = 4,946, Madison County = 628, Orange County = 2,302, Rappahannock County = 366.

Monday, August 2 - 697,939 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,165.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,534.

The total number of people tested is 10,688,455.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,423, more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,971, Charlottesville = 4,119, Fluvanna County = 1,955, Greene County = 1,372, Louisa County = 2,097, Nelson County = 893.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,055, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 938, Harrisonburg = 6,565, Highland County = 115, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,594, Rockingham County = 7,058, Staunton = 2,572, Waynesboro = 2,488.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,811, Fauquier County = 4,928, Madison County = 628, Orange County = 2,299, Rappahannock County = 365.

Sunday, August 1 - Missing

Saturday, July 31 - Missing

Friday, July 30 - 694,384 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,178.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,532, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,632,842, an increase of 21,530 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,336, 70 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,946, Charlottesville = 4,102, Fluvanna County = 1,951, Greene County = 1,359, Louisa County = 2,086, Nelson County = 888.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,031, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 936, Harrisonburg = 6,558, Highland County = 112, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,590, Rockingham County = 7,029, Staunton = 2,567, Waynesboro = 2,479.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,792, Fauquier County = 4,899, Madison County = 627, Orange County = 2,286, Rappahannock County = 364.

Thursday, July 29 - 693,206 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,101.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,525, 3 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,611,312, an increase of 20,460 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,266, 25 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,934, Charlottesville = 4,096, Fluvanna County = 1,950, Greene County = 1,358, Louisa County = 2,086, Nelson County = 885.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,026, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 936, Harrisonburg = 6,560, Highland County = 112, Lexington = 1,208, Rockbridge County = 1,587, Rockingham County = 7,013, Staunton = 2,565, Waynesboro = 2,480.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,784, Fauquier County = 4,884, Madison County = 626, Orange County = 2,275, Rappahannock County = 364.

Wednesday, July 28 - 692,105 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,087.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,522, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,590,852, an increase of 18,316 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,241, 33 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,921, Charlottesville = 4,091, Fluvanna County = 1,950, Greene County = 1,356, Louisa County = 2,082, Nelson County = 885.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,019, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 936, Harrisonburg = 6,552, Highland County = 112, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,585, Rockingham County = 7,010, Staunton = 2,562, Waynesboro = 2,479.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,781, Fauquier County = 4,871, Madison County = 626, Orange County = 2,274, Rappahannock County = 364.

Tuesday, July 27 - 691,018 COVID-19:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 835.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,515, 9 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,572,536, an increase of 14,862 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,208, 55 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,912, Charlottesville = 4,092, Fluvanna County = 1,947, Greene County = 1,353, Louisa County = 2,082, Nelson County = 884.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,009, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 936, Harrisonburg = 6,553, Highland County = 112, Lexington = 1,208, Rockbridge County = 1,585, Rockingham County = 6,997, Staunton = 2,557, Waynesboro = 2,477.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,773, Fauquier County = 4,861, Madison County = 626, Orange County = 2,267, Rappahannock County = 363.

Monday, July 26 - 690,183 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since last Friday is 1,883.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,506, 6 since last Friday.

The total number of people tested is 10,557,674, an increase of 44,494 since Friday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,153, 86 more than Friday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,904, Charlottesville = 4,090, Fluvanna County = 1,946, Greene County = 1,353, Louisa County = 2,079, Nelson County = 885.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,000, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 937, Harrisonburg = 6,555, Highland County = 112, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,586, Rockingham County = 6,993, Staunton = 2,559, Waynesboro = 2,472.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,771, Fauquier County = 4,857, Madison County = 625, Orange County = 2,265, Rappahannock County = 361.