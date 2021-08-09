Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Coronavirus Coverage
VCU shares review findings on Greek life

VCU Monroe Park campus.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University has shared the two reviews of campus Greek life, which were conducted following the death of freshman Adam Oakes in February. The Richmond Police Department’s investigation into his death is ongoing.

“These reviews make important recommendations about how VCU can improve safety, oversight and accountability of our fraternity and sorority organizations. It’s clear that change will be beneficial, and we are committed to making that change happen. The Board of Visitors and I will ensure that we receive updates about the recommendations and implementation no later than December 1,” said VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D. “This work builds on important actions the university took following Adam’s tragic death. VCU is committed to working with our fraternity and sorority students, alumni and national organizations to build a healthy and prosperous culture for our fraternity and sorority organizations.”

VCU hired Dyad Strategies to specialize in cultural and risk assessment within fraternities and sororities.

The Dyad report included 14 recommendations across five themes:

● Health and safety

● Policy and procedure development/update

● Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life

● Fraternity and sorority recruitment

● Social culture/housing

VCU also launched its own internal review of Greek life and made the following recommendations:

  • Prohibit alcohol at all fraternity and sorority events, which has been referred to a health and safety work group for additional consideration.
  • Evaluate fraternity and sorority membership for first-year students, which has been referred to the recruitment, intake and member education work group for evaluation.

“VCU previously announced a ban on alcohol at all events sponsored by recognized student organizations with undergraduate student membership for this upcoming academic year and paused all fraternity and sorority new-member activities, including recruitment and intake, until further notice,” a release said.

The Delta Chi fraternity, the fraternity Oakes was pledging, was not specifically part of the reviews. It has since lost university recognition and is no longer allowed to operate at VCU.

Dyad Strategies’ full review can be read, here.

