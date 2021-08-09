UVA football wide receivers working hard during fall camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expectations within the University of Virginia football program are high entering the 2021 campaign, but there’s one position group in particular that believes it’s ready to help elevate the offense this fall.

“The beauty of the group is the group,” Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans said.

Hagans says his group of guys are coming into this season ready to take a big step forward.

“We just got to continue to keep working,” the coach said. “Every day is an opportunity to get better, and that’s what we’re grinding to do every day.”

Even through just three fall practices, Hagans says the full slate of spring practice is already paying dividends.

“To have that back, this spring, the development of the offseason program and now back into fall camp, I think it gives us the best chance to have really good chemistry with a really good group of guys that’s unproven, but really excited and looking forward to the challenge,” Hagans said.

The wide receivers coach says having quarterback Brennan Armstrong return for another year helps develop trust during games.

“Anytime you get a returning quarterback, that’s huge,” Hagans said. “A guy of Brennan’s stature, as a former quarterback, I just love watching him play. He’s got a great arm, he’s got a great rapport with the offense, and he’s got a confidence this is out of this world.”

One of the many targets Armstrong will be throwing passes to is second-year wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who’s returning from being sidelined all season due to injury.

“Going up and getting the ball, being a route runner, being able to get open is my game,” he said.

Wicks will be working alongside UVA’s leading receiver from last season, Billy Kemp, who Wicks says is going to be a play maker again this season.

“His route running just [gets] him to where he want to be,” he said. “Catching the ball, he’s so confident. So it’s like nobody can stop his confidence and what he’s doing. If he want to do it he gone do it.”

The Hoos averaged just over 30 points per game last season, and Coach Hagans says on paper, this team has the potential to be the best offense under Coach Bronco Mendenhall.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.