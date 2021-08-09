Advertise With Us
SOCA raises money for the Matt Henderson fund

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children in the area are playing soccer to raise money for other kids who can’t due to financial strain. The Soccer Organization of Charlottesville Area (SOCA) held a fundraiser for children who cannot afford to join a soccer league.

20 teams came together to raise money for SOCA’s Matt Henderson Fund which supports their outreach program.

They provide soccer to kids who want to play, regardless of their ability to pay. They believe soccer is more than just athletic abilities, but also the experiences behind it.

“We all love soccer here, we love playing, but we believe that it teaches a lot of things beyond sports,” SOCA board President Don Long said. “It teaches respect to elders and teachers paying attention and teamwork and so we really are looking to provide opportunities for kids to play.”

All of the referees volunteered their time in order to ensure the fund received all of the event’s profits.

The event itself raised a couple thousand dollars, but the fund needs almost a hundred thousand to fully support its needs and help every kid.

If you want to help donate, you can go to Outreach Program - Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area (socaspot.org)

