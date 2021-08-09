Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: In The Pink Tennis Tournament

Sponsored Content: Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

On September 17th and 18th, the In The Pink tennis tournament put on by The Women’s Committee of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation will be played at tennis clubs across the community.

“We have mixed in pink, men in pink, women in pink and juniors in pink so anyone can play,” said Mariel Childress, a member of The Women’s Committee.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit Marianne’s Room at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, which provides wigs and scarves free of charge to women going through a cancer diagnosis.

“They’ll come in thinking they are going to look funny and fake, but when they put the wig on, I have seen tears, they say of my gosh it looks so real,” said Mary Pfister, coordinator of Marianne’s Room.

Marianne’s Room also provides invaluable support outside of the complimentary items.

“It provides information and support for women and their families who are going through their cancer journey,” noted Childress.

“It’s a room for them to talk with me about things that they’re thinking about,” said Pfister.

Overall, it’s an added benefit and support for women in our community, made possible thanks to people coming together to play in the pink.

For more information, or to register for the event, please visit mjhfoundation.org

